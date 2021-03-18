Fundraiser for RISD seniors April 17

Hal Borland, “No winter lasts forever, no spring skips its turn.” Although winter seemed to last quite a while here with the forced shut ins from ice and COVID closures, creativity and goals have sprung forth. Our community has blossomed with people looking to start new projects and reach others. Richards VFD spent some of their free time prepping the trucks, installing new shelving, and completing repairs around the station. Our responders also assisted with an accident at the intersection of FM 149 and FM 1791, working alongside Montgomery County responders to successfully free all involved in the accident.

Richards Civic Club met March 9 and featured guest speakers from Texans Against High Speed Rail. The group presented information on the impact of the high-speed rail, focusing on how Grimes County residents would be affected, regardless of their position of residency or land. The group explained the massive amount of power the train would utilize, and the risk that such a machine could pose in dire energy situations, like the snowstorm we recently experienced.

Among the points discussed was the observation of the property purchased by the rail group being leased by local ranchers for livestock grazing or agricultural use. Dana Bevel, a long-time educator and resident of Grimes County, also presented information regarding the plans for maintenance roads built by Texas Central Rail. “TCR plans on utilizing the land and additional space to build maintenance roads for access and utility. The roads once built, would then be the responsibility of our county to upkeep. This is a cost that is applied to us, the taxpayers, and not at all what any of us want to pay for,” Said Bevel.

The group, although vehemently against the rail project, acknowledged that residents were being “sold” on the prospect of economic value increasing and immediate purchase of their land, but stressed that the damage, long term costs and lack of consideration for ecosystem and agricultural affects would cost Grimes County residents more in the long run. While speaking to the Civic Club, Texans Against Highspeed Rail encouraged residents to pay attention to media posts, sign up for news regarding the rail, and participate in the upcoming capital day virtually. To contact Texans Against Highspeed Rail please email them at info@texansagainsthsr.com or visit their website at www.TexansAgainstHSR.com .

Next meeting for the Civic Club is Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. with plans to discuss the upcoming RISD Bond election, Anderson Water Company and efforts to begin the Richards Food Pantry.

Richards ISD has hit the ground running starting their baseball season off with victories over teams like Apple Springs, Cornerstone Christian Academy and North Zulch.

Springtime begins a lot of stressful planning for our RISD high school seniors. Some are planning to enter the workforce immediately, while others are planning to continue their education by pursuing degrees and certifications. The senior group spends a lot of time in the classroom, on the court and on the baseball-diamond ensuring they are becoming their best. Our seniors can use our help on April 17 at Yankees Tavern in Carlos. There will be a bike, bar, truck and Jeep show benefiting RISD scholarships from the Richards Masonic Lodge. Attending the event helps our seniors get the scholarships needed for additional education costs.

Please pray for the Igo family as they mourn the loss of Ronnie, Beverly Igo’s brother. Mrs. Igo was a longtime Richards News columnist and is a friend to most everyone in Grimes County and a supporting community member.

As Pastor Dave Saffle from Crossroads Fellowship Church said, “Like light bulbs, we all come in different shapes and sizes and have differing purposes but, at the end of the day, our lives indeed illuminate and cast a light on who we are and what we value.” We value friendship, community, and the effect our contact has on one another and like light, if we focus on how we can positively affect our community- things look brighter and brighter.

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarrafamily23@gmail.com or on Facebook @www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.