Keith Civic Club meeting March 25

Graveside services were held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Carlos Friday, March 5, for Bill R. Kobachinski who passed away Thursday, Feb. 18 shortly after becoming ill with coronavirus. He was born in Carlos March 22, 1941 and was the son of Barney C. and Annie S. Kolbachinski. He was a member of the Carlos Fellowship Baptist Church. His services were conducted by Rev. Larry Andrews, a former minister of the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two children who died Jan. 5, 1967, Ronald Carroll and Marilyn Denean. He is survived by his wife Sandi and other family members including four sisters. Do remember his wife and other family members in your prayers.

There was a workday at Evergreen Baptist Church Saturday, March 6. Approximately 15 members attended and performed all sort of duties both inside and outside. A lot was accomplished, and the place looked really nice at the end of the day. Barbeque sandwiches were provided by the church for lunch. They were really good. Thanks to all that attended.

Graveside services were held for Jessie Faye Harvey, age 90 of Iola, were held in the Zion Cemetery in Iola Saturday, March 6, with family and friends present. The service was under the direction of Southern Heritage Funeral Home of Bedias. Rev. Tim Owens, pastor of Iola Missionary Baptist Church, and former church pastor, Rev. Bo Keithley, conducted the service. Both told of how much she meant to them, the church and the community.

She was married to Scotty Harvey and was buried beside him. He passed away in 2007. She was the mother of two sons, Larry and James Harvey. She also had a granddaughter, Heather, and numerous nieces and nephews. Do remember her family in your prayers.

The annual sunrise service will be held at Zion Cemetery in Iola Sunday, April 4 beginning at 7:30 a.m. There will be breakfast at Iola Missionary Baptist Church. Evergreen Baptist Church will be in charge of the meal. All are invited to attend.

The students at Iola ISD are out of school for Spring Break through March 19. I wonder who is happiest, the students, parents or teachers?

The monthly meeting of the Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star will have their monthly meeting at the Pyramid Masonic Lodge Monday, March 22. The meeting will begin with a meal at 6 p.m. followed by their business meeting. All Eastern Star members are invited to attend.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club will be meeting at the Keith Community Center Thursday, March 25. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. This will be the first meeting since last year. All are invited to attend and please come preared to pay your dues. Hope to see you then.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of H.B. “Bud” Trant who passed away Friday, March 5, at his home in the Piedmont community. He was born April 30, 1945 to Harold B. Sr. and Rosalice Mabry Trant. They are both longtime residents of of the Keith community. He was preceeded in death by his parents, his wife Janice Allen Trant and his so Jim Bob Trant. His funeral service will be held in the Allen Family Cemetery beside the grave of his wife and near the grave of his son Saturday, March 20. He is survived by his son R.P. Trant and daughter April Rene Trant Rodriguez and several grandchildren. Do remember all of them in your prayers. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson.

Happy birthday this week to the Following: March 14 – Kimann England, Gene Bushman; Rhonda Gaye McCleney Duke, Tina Noa; March 16 – Joel Ruen, Skye Williams; March 17 – Ann Morris, Adell Dirickson; March 18 – Suzette Allen; March 20 – Hank Alley, Wesley Dixon, Michael Whirley, Alma Esparza, Rebeca Ann Howard. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to: Ray and Kim Carson, married March 14, 2015; Michael and Melanie Ann Herrera Trant, married March 14; Steve and Vicky Phillips, married March 18, 1977. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.