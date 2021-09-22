Grimes County Business Expo Sept. 23

The City of Plantersville and Grimes County extends our condolences, prayers and love to the family, friends, coworkers, etc. of Janie Legge (Lois Janie Horn Legge). Janie always had a smile on her face and would help you any way possible. To her family, friends and coworkers we mourn the loss of this special angel with you. She will always be remembered as a sweet, caring person in our city, community, county and our lives.

Road repairs in the Blackberry Community continue. CR 206 is still closed due to repairs, putting in new pipes, etc. Sorry, I didn’t let you know sooner, and I thought the contractor would have signs up at CR 313 and FM 1774 to let the public know. People had to turn around and take CR 207.

Texas A&M Forest Service has $477,786 available in grant funds for eligible landowners conducting prescribed burns on their property in Central and East Texas. Available grant funds are set aside for wildfire hazard mitigation and for some grants, priority will be given to projects that protect the most homes and communities while others will give priority to habitat and ecosystem restoration. Last year, the grant programs provided $376,162 to landowners for a total of 15,094 acres treated. Applications are due September 30, learn more, https://bit.ly/3kMfaIu.

City of Plantersville held their Budget meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021 along with their regular meeting.

Fall Household Hazardous Waste clean-up is Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks. They will not accept household garbage, appliances/freon, tires, medical sharps, ammunition, 55-gallon drums or business generated waste. Call 979-764-3809 for more information.

The Grimes County Business Expo and Job Fair is Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4-7 p.m. For more information visit https://navasota-grimes-county-chamber-of-comm-copy.square.site/.

Food Trucks are wanted for the Festival of Wolves, Saturday Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Navasota. Call Nicole, 936- 494-9765 to secure your spot.

Regardless of the original registration date, all brands, marks and tattoos must be re-registered now through Feb. 28, 2022. Re-register the brands at the county clerk’s office or counties where the livestock reside. Learn more at https://txfb.us/cattlebrands.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/garden-grant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/gardengrantapply21.

Great Gatsby Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic Anderson Park, 231 South Main Street in Anderson. There will be food trucks, games, live entertainment, vendors, etc. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For more information contact Sheri, 210-400-1653 or Lucy, 936- 870-7141.

Brent Beamesderfer is holding a Hunter Education Course Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-5 p.m. at Texas Relay Station in Plantersville. Minimum age is nine years old, fee is $15, cash paid the day of the class. To register for the class, go to www.tpwd.tx.gov. Each person must have their own email address. Lunch will be served on the premises. Call 281-423-8450 for more information.

There will be a Chili Cook-off Benefit to honor Baby Noelle Tomkivits Saturday, Nov. 6, at noon at the Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362 in Navasota. The event is free to the public. If you are interested in getting your team in this benefit, text your info to 936-443-6242. Thanks in advance.

Light House Sober Living gives away free groceries the third Thursday of each month at the Relay Station Event Center in Plantersville. Qualification is based on income. You must have identification and reside in the Plantersville-Stoneham area. Volunteers are needed, and masks are required while in the loading area.

Thank you to everyone for your calls, prayers, etc. during the loss of our brother Jay W Bradley. Please, keep everyone in your prayers that has lost a love one.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.