Keith Civic Club meeting Sept. 23

A good number attended the graveside service for Kevin Blake McDuffie at Evergreen Cemetery Wednesday, Sept. 8. He passed away Sept. 1, after a short illness in the Tomball Hospital. He was the son of Pam Johnson who survives him. He is also survived by his wife Kristi, several grandchildren, his grandmother Ima Myrle Burns McDuffie and several aunts and uncles. Remember all of them in your prayers.

Funeral services for Sammie Sue Farris Isbell were held at Iola Missionary Baptist Church Friday, Sept. 10. Isbell passed away Aug. 30, in her home with family by her side. She was born Sept. 26, 1926, the only child of Floyd Sidney and Ella Ophelia Farris. She married A.A. Isbell Jr. in 1946 and together they had five children. They remained on the family farm and their children graduated from Iola High School and went to college. Sue and W.A. completed their working careers at Texas A&M University.

She was buried in Concord Cemetery where her husband, daughter Sandy and other family members are also buried. Following the service those in attendance were served a meal at the Iola Community Center. Remember all of her family members in your prayers.

Plans are underway for the monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club to meet at the Keith Community Center Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by their business meeting. It has been some time since the club last had a meeting. Do hope that everyone will make plans to attend. Members are expected, and visitors are always welcome. Hope to see you there.

I was told the Back in Time Band will be at M’Beaux’s after a short absence. They will perform Thursday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. Hope to see all of you there. Hope that all of you will be there and will be safe and secure.

Memorial services are planned for Kimberly Carson Doty at Evergreen Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. She passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, after being sick for some time. Do remember all of her family members in your prayers.

Happy birthday this week to: Sept. 19 – Billie Ray Crenshaw; Sept. 20 – Dennis Williamson, Jennie Stautzenberger, Lauren Trant; Sept. 21 – Jill Ford, Ashlee Lee; Sept. 22 – Sandra Mae Carroll, Mary Katherine Howard, Bobby Joe Trant, Nicky Lynn Halley, Earl Wayne Maxwell, Bonnie Ruthe Bennett, Tina Templeton; Sept. 23 – Clayton Gene Crenshaw, Cody Wayne Crenshaw; Sept. 24 – Gloria Elaine Coneley Beene, C.W. “Trey” Topping 3rd, Kimberly Robinson, Gracelyn Emery Carda; Sept. 25 – David Wesley Ben Crenshaw, Rheba Dale Lavender Frazier. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to the following: Bob and Tina Templeton, married Sept. 17, 2005; Chris Barnett and Mariah Evans, married Sept. 21, 2012; Jack and Gail Jernigan, married Sept. 22, 1960. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.