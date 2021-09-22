Danny Joe Meekins, 57, of Navasota, passed away Sunday, September 19, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 27, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at First Baptist Church in Navasota with the Rev. Clyde Larrabee officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Danny was born August 11, 1964, in Navasota to Mace and Ruby (Goessler) Meekins. He graduated from Navasota High School in 1982 and began his career at Interstate (now known as Ellwood) on September 8, 1987. Danny worked in the heat treat department and became manager of heat treat in 1993. On May 22, 2009, he became the safety environmental manager where he remained until his retirement on December 5, 2020, after serving 33 years and 2 months with the company.

Danny then pursued his business venture to become owner/operator of Squeaky Clean Xpress Wash. Danny was also a member of the Navasota Volunteer Fire Department from January 10, 1987 to December 31, 2016, where he held numerous positions including volunteer, lieutenant, captain, training officer, assistant chief, and chief.

Danny enjoyed going to Nascar races, watching the Dallas Cowboys, going to tailgate parties to root on his Fightin’ Texas Aggies, and most of all, he loved to travel with his wife, Brenda.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Santoy Meekins; sons, Thomas Acosta, Jr, Thomas Acosta-Meekins and Anthony Acosta-Meekins; daughters and son-in-law, Swacie Meekins and Krysten & Christopher Ramos; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Melissa Meekins; grandchildren, Kasen, Kimora, McCrae, Ava, Hudson, Jeremy, and Briggston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and son, Chase Wayne Meekins.

Serving as pallbearers are James Meekins, Hardy Meekins, Bradley Meekins, Jason Meekins, Darren Holmes, Brandun Ramos, Calen Ramos, and Tony Hooks. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Yorek, Zacarrius Haynes, Isabella Dobijanski, Jenna Strode, Tabatha Acosta, and Donovan Reggins.

