MLK celebration Saturday, Jan. 15

Are you a graduating high school senior? MidSouth Electric Co-op Scholarship applications are now available. Eligible students have until April 6, to apply. Get a head start and apply now. Visit https://midsouthelectric.com/scholarships/.

High School juniors and seniors have the opportunity to apply for the trip of a lifetime. Youth Tour participants spend time in Washington D.C. and receive a $1,000 scholarship. Apply for 2022 Youth Tour https://midsouthelectric.com/youth-tour/ for scholarship information.

Happy Martin Luther King Day! Navasota will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. The parade will begin on Brosig Avenue by Brule Elementary. Following the parade, a memorial program will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 1111 S. LaSalle Street in Navasota. The keynote address will be presented by Pastor Harvey Walker of Crossing Community Church in Houston. For additional information contact Kay Peavy, 936-419-9341, email peavyplace0321@aol.com or call Peggy Johnson, 936-577-3301.

Monday, April 18, is the deadline to file your taxes due to the holiday in the federal capital. Federal offices will be closed Friday, April 15. April 18 will also be the deadline to request an automatic extension for an extra six months to file a return though the payment of taxes remain the same.

Texas Farm Bureau wants to help high school and enrolled college students grow their future through their scholarship program. Applications are due March 1. Get the details at https://txfb.us/scholarships22.

Navasota Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 to observe Martin Luther King Day.

Beginning Feb. 2, Grimes County Commissioners Court meetings will be held in the new Grimes County Justice & Business Center. The official ribbon cutting of the center was held Friday, Dec. 31.

Regardless of the original registration date, all brands, marks and tattoos must be re-registered now through Feb. 28, 2022. Re-register the brands at the county clerk’s office in the county or counties where the livestock reside. Learn more: https://txfb.us/cattlebrands.

Grimes County help me extend prayers to the areas affected by the catastrophic devastation after the tornado. This could have been our area, but God spared us. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is in the area of Kentucky and stated they need assistance, blankets, heaters, sleeping bags, rain gear, hand warmers, etc. To donate visit Cajunrelief.org/donate or to volunteer email relief@gocajunnavy.org. Thanks in advance!

Are you a local craft or food vendor? The Texas Birthday Bash 2022 has a few spots open for both! If you are interested in being a vendor this year, visit www.texasbirthdaybash. com and click the get involved tab. Hurry though, spots are filling up quickly!

Fanthorp Focus Weekend, “The Inn After Fanthorp” will be held Feb. 12-13, 2022. The stage coach will run Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11-3 p.m.

Bible Study and Prayer Meeting is being held Thursday nights at The Place of Grace Church, CR 313. Prayer meeting is 6:15-6:30 p.m. with Bible Study immediately following until 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. Thanks in advance.

Charm and Sewing 4-H club has several ongoing projects and need donations from people in the county. They need quilts, afghans and blankets. They are also making care packages for the homeless.

For the hygiene care packages for the homeless, some items needed are travel sized shampoo/conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant and quart size zipped baggies. Any questions contact Ann Mitchell at dcow girl2008@aol.com. One hundred are needed each month.

The Pajamas Drive benefits the children of Brazos Valley. Donate through Jan. 24, 2022. A pair of new pajamas will help keep a child warm this winter. Contact Bruce McDonald, 936-355-4667/832-208-8577 or email bmcdonald832@ gmail.com.

Happy birthday to Johnny Green, Melba Smith, Beverly Smith, Melbaj Woodson, Kwame Jacobs, Keith Ison, Kathy Rogers, Nicole Harvey, Ruthie Powell, Louis Marshall, Edwin McGowen, Monica Green Dennis, Aliyah Cartwright, Shayla Gutierrez and Ever Johnson.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.