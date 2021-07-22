Mourning deaths in the community

One of our residents, Don Schoenberg, took a spill on his bike after encountering a wild hog and has had a few health problems. I visited with him briefly and he was feeling somewhat better. Get well Don!

The members of Salem Lutheran Church found out prior to the service Sunday that Beau Cavanaugh passed away. I heard he was not doing well for a long time. Please keep Janet, his sons and other relatives in your prayers. Mrs. Mary told me she is going to really miss her sweet son-in-law.

James Hancock, formerly from Navasota, passed away too. He was married to Patsy Gerke, originally of White Hall. Please keep Jim and all his family in your prayers. I had the good fortune of working with his sister Bib, at TAMU.

I had a good visit with my Lyons family Sunday as they came over after church bringing food for lunch. Bree had a birthday this week, so she requested a peach cobbler for her cake. She loves peaches! Those two grands are going to workouts every day of the week. Bree is trying her hand at softball pitching, too, but Bean says football and powerlifting are his sports. I want both of them to stay in basketball because I enjoy watching them.

The WHCVFD met Monday for their monthly business meeting. There were 18 members and one visitor present for the meeting. Chief Vickers talked about a structure that has been promised to the fire department for training purposes. Ken Cox, VP, led the meeting for President Serres. Currently, Chief is working with the electrician to get the wiring done for the newly added bay.

As I write this, I heard that yet another Grimes County resident and friend of many passed away - Connie Pistler Perry, long time Tax Assessor Collector. She had been sick for some time, but it appeared she was doing fairly well. The Leiber family suffers yet another loss as she was first cousin to Janice Trant. This family needs lots of prayers, too.

Salem Lutheran Church voters met for their quarterly meeting on Tuesday and a call for a pastor is in the works. Many topics were discussed regarding preparation in hopes of receiving a positive response in our search. We would love for you to check out our website https://Salemwhitehall.org .

Salem Ladies Circle met Wednesday night beginning with devotion, a brief meeting, and the main discussion was the upcoming LWML Rally to be held at Salem in October.

One day I let Paige drive my car as we went to her job with Mayor Charlie. He rode with us from Prilly’s house to his, on my lap. When it appeared Paige was getting a bit close to the white fence, I must have said whoa or something - because Charlie could not wait to get out of the car and get down and check the front of my car. The child is too smart! He is picking up the singing talent from his parents, too.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Richard Shimshack, Al Ripper, Chad McMillan, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Randy Siebe, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

July 25 – Trevor Hertel, Trent and Kristi Davis; July 27- Doug Burdette, Ellie Sue Surovik; July 28 – Rachel Simon, Art and Barbara Courville. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

August 2 – WHCVFD business mtg, 7 p.m. at the station

August 7 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, at the station,11 a.m. till sold out.

August 11 – Salem Ladies Circle.

August 19 – Salem Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

August 19 – Grimes VFW Post 4007 and Auxiliary shared meal at 6:30 p.m., business meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@ yahoo.com.