Navasota Farmer’s Market Apr. 9

Help grow agricultural literacy in the classroom with the White-Reinhardt Grants from the @American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. Teachers and schools are encouraged to work with County Farm Bureaus for the grants.

Who is ready to increase their knowledge about gardening? Master Gardeners is hosting a Chamber Academy Wednesday, Apr. 27, at Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Dr. beginning at noon. It will be a great time! Come enjoy lunch and learn something new. Tickets on sale now, $10 for members, $15 for none members. The topic is Shade Gardening and Plant Selection. Visit https://navasota-grimes-county-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/ for more information.

The second annual Living in Triumph (L.I.T.) Easter Egg Hunt is Friday, Apr. 15, at August Horst Park, 104 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Navasota from noon until 2 p.m. The event is free to the public.

A free Easter Egg Hunt is being hosted by 7D Ranch, 2729 CR 305 in Navasota, Saturday, Apr. 16, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Navasota Farmer’s Market will be held Saturday, Apr. 9, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Navasota Public Library.

Plantersville Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department is looking for a few good women and men to be firefighters and first responders. They meet and offer trainings every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the station. Everyone is invited to attend. Applications are available.

The 20th annual Keep Navasota Beautiful Trash Off will be held Apr. 9, from 8 a.m. until noon. Find out more at www.navasotatx.gov.

Grimes County Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday, April 8, from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Navasota City Hall. This is the first Relay for Life event in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark your calendars and come walk a few laps to honor or remember someone you know that has battled cancer.

There will be a Birthday Party with the Wolves at Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, 6731 Pavlock Rd., in Navasota, Saturday, Apr. 16, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The 10th Annual Plantersville Crawfish Festival and Cookoff will be held Saturday, Apr. 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at DeepRoots Vineyard, 19318 FM 1774 in Plantersville. Early bird admission is $40 and $45 after April 26. Children 12 and under are free.

Twin Oaks Landfill in Carlos will be accepting household hazardous waste Saturday, Apr. 23, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Plantersville Stoneham VFD Fish Fry is Friday, Apr. 15, at The Old Oak Taphouse. Live music will be provided by Tyler Tillman.

Happy birthday to Kenneth Powell, Shawne McGruder, Velma Harris, Charles Baker, Jeffrey Marshall, Margie Andrus & Gloria McGowan James. Happy anniversary to Rev Earnest and Carolyn Powell and James and Tiffany Gray.

Psalm 9:9-10: The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. Those who know your name trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you. Grimes County thanks for praying with me during these trying times.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.