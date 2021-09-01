St. Mary’s Labor Day Sunday Bazaar this weekend

Winner number one of the Second Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Aug. 29. The winner of a Smith & Wesson M&P 15, 5.56mm is Davin Hilsgen of Magnolia. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Anderson Food Pantry will be open Thursday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until noon, at 367 Fanthorp St. in Anderson. All residents of Grimes County are invited to participate. For more information call 936- 873-5005.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville will hold their 127th Annual Homecoming and Bazaar on Labor Day Sunday, Sept. 5 on the church grounds. This festive occasion will include an old-fashioned country barbecue dinner with all the trimmings beginning at 11 a.m. Fr. Ed Kucera, Pastor, invites you to “come enjoy the live country music, tour our 1917 German Painted Church, enjoy the children’s game area and greenspace, shop for homemade items in the Country Store, play your favorite games, spin to win restaurant gift cards, try your luck in the raffle, taste our homemade kolaches and join in the fun auctions. We’ll have plenty of parking, air conditioning, fellowship and food waiting for you!” Follow them on Instagram by searching stmarysplantersville and be sure to like and follow their Facebook page St. Mary’s Church Plantersville for all the latest information.

The Friends of Grimes County invite you to one of their annual fundraisers, Bubba Can Cook, set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11 at the Grimes County Expo Center. Bubba Can Cook is the 15th annual Music Festival and Barbeque Cook Off to assist with raising funds for the communities in Grimes County for special projects. This event was planned to encourage people within Grimes County to assist with scheduled projects within communities throughout Grimes County and keep their donations “here at home” for projects benefiting children, seniors, and community projects. They anticipate 70 or more cook-off teams. There will be live music throughout the day Friday and Saturday, live auction and raffle.

The Friends of Grimes County is a Certified 501c3 Charity Organization and your donation is a legal tax deduction. They will gladly supply you with a receipt for tax purposes. Any contribution to the auction or raffle will have your company name. Sponsorships are also available: Gold - $500, Silver - $250, Bronze - $100 - You can sponsor one of the bands, trophies, or just a general sponsorship or donation. If you have any questions, want to volunteer or be a sponsor, want to donate an auction or raffle item, or assist with this very exciting event, please contact: Dianna Westmoreland at 10114 CR 314, Navasota, TX 77868, ostrich@txcyber.com, 936-825- 8095 or 713-254-5470 or Geralyn Backhus at gbackhus@navasotatx.gov., 936-825-1570.

Don and I tried the fish dinner at Haynie’s General Store and Restaurant Friday night. It was great, and between the two of us we had enough to take home for another meal. Joining us for supper were our neighbors Ray and Lovenieh Merola and our daughter Brandi Waitz, her husband Dave and boys Luke and Colton. While there we ran into Darren and Stacey Cosby and girls Brooklyn and Bristol and longtime friends Buddy and Dianne Lane. We visited with owners T.J. and Niki Haynie. Niki had their youngest daughter who was born in April on her hip as she was filling up tea and water glasses at the various tables. That certainly brought back lots of memories of my mom and dad as they ran our grocery store in Dobbin. My mom was seen tons of times with one kid in her arms and another one hanging on her leg as she checked out customers. That’s what you call a family business!

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Sept. 2 – Kevin Busa, Archie Wetuski and Lovenieh Merola; Sept. 3 – Jessica Vaughan, Haden Sechelski and Trish Mosier; Sept. 4 – George Kimich, Colton Wichman, Kendal Cleere, Bob Glameyer, Diane Edwards, Kason Yargo and Clara Fridye; Sept. 5 – Bernard Lee; Sept. 6 – Brian Kimich, Ashley Bradford and Lola Bowles; Sept. 7 – Brenda Schroeder; and Sept. 8 – Betty Pavlock, Lauren Barnfield and Tucker Sowell.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Sept. 7 – Frankie and Jaime Diehl, two years.

Much sympathy goes out to the family of Richard Hoffart who died on Aug. 25. His service and burial was held Saturday at St. Stanislaus in Anderson. Richard and my dad Frank Hoffart were cousins. They were alike in lots of ways. They may not have been book smart, but they had lots of common sense and were very wise men about life itself. They grew up as hard workers as many of our old timers did back then. Richard will be missed by his family and many friends.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.