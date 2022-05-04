Alan Maurice Stallones, 79, of Polk Station, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Services will be held 11:00 a.m., May 7, 2022, at Singleton Church with fellowship to follow at the home of his son, Paul Stallones. Services are in the care of Callaway -Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

He was born to the late Ike and Mildred Stallones on May 20, 1942, in Houston, Texas. Maurice graduated from the school of hard knocks, going to work for Paddock Ranch until he was drafted into the Army in 1963, returning after being discharged in 1968. From there, he worked numerous other ranch jobs, was a farrier, and Rodeoed. For the remainder of his life, he drove a truck hauling cattle and did leather work in his saddle shop.

Maurice married his final love, the late Dianne Stallones, in 1988. The couple lived in Polk Station where they raised Wayne, Paul, and Steven. The cowboy way of life was Maurice’s passion. Those who knew him will recall that he loved his dogs, his horses, and his cattle. He spent his later years spending time with his family, working in his leather shop, and sitting in the pasture watching his cows graze.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Mildred Stallones, his wife, Dianne Stallones, and his sister, Karen Stallones Turcotte.

Maurice is survived by his three sons, Wayne Stallones, Paul and Jennifer Stallones, and Steven and Kim Chesner; and his three beloved granddaughters Tori and Emily Stallones, and Laynee Chesner, and his two grandsons, Justin and Kaleb Stallones.

We would like to give a special thank you to Tammy McCarthy for loving on Maurice and being his buddy. The family wishes to thank all of those who sent special messages and help during the days preceding and following his death.

