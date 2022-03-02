The season for Friday fish fry

Winner number 27 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Feb. 27. The winner of a Walther PPQ, 22 LR is Jonathan Fox of Thornton. The next drawing will take place Sunday, March 6.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will hold a blood drive Sunday, March 6 at the St. Stanislaus Parish Hall in Anderson from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. This blood drive is hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 4054. Please contact Henry Ostermann, 936-873-2291 for more information or to sign up. Baseball is back so be an MVP and save lives. All those donating blood between March 1 and April 30 will receive a Houston baseball themed T-Shirt as a thank you. You can also visit giveblood.org and schedule your appointment today!

The season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2. This also means the Knights of Columbus Councils in the area will be putting on fish frys. On Friday, March 4, the Navasota KC Council 9367 will hold a fish fry with all the trimmings at their KC Hall located, 9306 CR 420 (Courtney Rd. off Spur 515) beginning at 5 p.m. Plates are $12 each and you may dinein or pick up to go until they are sold out.

The following Friday, March 11, the Anderson Knights Council 4054 will hold a fish fry with all the trimmings at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Plantersville, 8227 CR 205 off FM 1774 beginning at 5 p.m. The following week Friday, March 18, these Knights will also hold a fish fry at the KC Hall in Anderson on Hwy. 90.

The Anderson Food Pantry, 367 Fanthorp St. will be open on the first Thursday, March 3 from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Grimes County in need of food can participate. For more information, contact Renee Fredwood, 936-873-5005.

The Grimes County

Mobile Food Bank will be open Thursday, March 10 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the back-parking lot of the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Any resident of Grimes County will be served and will only need to show their driver’s license when they complete the once-a-year Client Assistant Intake form. For more information contact Chris Albright, caanavasota@gmail. com or 713-962-2144.

Lance and Jenna Schroeder welcomed home their first born, Luke Alan Schroeder. Arriving a bit early, Luke was born Jan. 18, at Baylor Scott & White in College Station weighing in at 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. Excited about their first grandchild is Carl (Gramps) and Tina (Grammy) Schroeder of Anderson. Luke is the second grandchild of Jeff and Terry Barrick of Leander, and Mike Ince of Tow. Lance and Jenna reside in Bryan and Luke’s Aunt Lindsey Schroeder lives across the street and visits her new little nephew every evening. Congratulations to this family! Happy Birthday to those

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: March 3 – Cheli Greene, Bonnie Myers and Betty Oswalt; March 4 – Katherine Wagner, Will Ray and Tate Crabb; March 5 – Danielle Wetuski, Bridget Coronado, Kim Pavlock and BJ Brown; March 6 – Mildred Rosenberg and Bill Glameyer; March 7 – twins Hudson and Hope Zielonka and Arielle Mitchell; March 8 – William Lewis Borski and Sarah Lavender; and March 9 – our daughter Ashleigh Krause, F.D. Calhoun, Linda McLain, Clay Rotello, Jadyn Fultz, Charles Posinski, Ryan Goodman and Mary Bostelman.

Happy Anniversary to those celebrating this week: March 3 – Michael and Megan McClosky, four years; March 3 – Kolby and Cacie Joe Avery, four years; March 5 – Gary and Sheryl Borski, 39 years; March 5 – Micah and Sadie Oberg, 11 years; and March 6 – Archie and Connie Wetuski, 29 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@ yahoo.com.