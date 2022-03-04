White Hall VFD Fundraiser March 5

We are having true Texas weather; flip flops and shorts one day, jeans and long sleeves another, then double layers and heavy coats! I prefer the second choice.

I had the opportunity to visit with Mrs. Beth last week after her procedure. It is seldom either of us is at a loss for words when we’re together, and that statement held true again. Mrs. Beth did great after her procedure and I know the visit did both of us good. Please keep her in your prayers that she will bounce back and return to her normal routine.

The athletic games for my kiddos in Somerville have slowed down to baseball and softball right now. I already missed two of the baseball games and really need to get there soon. The Somerville Lady Yeguas lost their bi-district basketball game so now Bree just cheers at varsity boy’s playoff games.

The Salem Lutheran Fish Fry is March 10. Plates are $10 and include French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and fish. Serving is 5:30 till 7:30 p.m.

Union Grove Baptist Church holds services each Wednesday from 6-7 pm. Currently Pastor Faber Mc-Mullen is teaching through the Old Testament book of Judges. Wednesday evening services begin with a churchwide meal in the fellowship hall, followed by a short worship and teaching. The food is good, the fellowship is friendly, and the teaching and discussion are always lively.

Salem Lutheran Church Lenten worship services begin on Ash Wednesday, March 2. There will be a soup supper at 6:30 p.m., freewill donations accepted, and the service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feel free to come and join.

White Hall Community Center members met to discuss the May fundraiser and compare notes. There will be a car show, hopefully food trucks, donations to buy tickets for and more to come. I will keep you updated as information comes in. Sponsorships are available again this year to include $500 Gold, $250 Silver and $100 for

Bronze. Upkeep is needed for this historical building and due to the pandemic, rentals dropped meaning less funding.

With our military being deployed, please keep them and their families in your prayers. These men and women are sent to protect our freedoms. Also, keep all police and sheriff departments in your prayers as these men and women protect our towns and communities.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Von Herring, Chad McMillan, Leon Gorney, Lois Bell, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Jack Rimes, Marilyn Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Glenn Binder, Laura Pursley, Allen “Butch” Fields, Margaret Finke, Pauline Kaspar, Mary Whatley, Billie Wittenbach, Beth McGinty and Alexander Hanna.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

March 13 – Brooke Serres, Carolyn Taylor; March 14 – Weston Harris, Ashley Oncken, Leon and Barbara Gorney; March 15 – Conner Frenzel; March 18 – Lisa Lahrmann; March 19 – Luke Netardus, Mike and Carol Serres. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

March 2 – Ash Wednesday.

March 5 – WHCVFD 1st Saturday fundraiser, 11 a.m. till sell out.

March 5 – District 17 VFW meeting will be held in Huntsville.

March 7 – WHCVFD business meeting, 7 p.m. at station.

March 11 – Salem Lutheran Fish Fry.

March 13 – Daylight Saving Time.

March 24 – Fundraiser meeting for WHTA, 7 p.m. at community center.

Apr. 7 – WHTA quarterly meeting.

Apr. 23 - Workday for the WHTA, 9 a.m.

May 21 – Annual fundraiser (birthday bash) at White Hall CC.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home @yahoo.com.