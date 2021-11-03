St. Mary Huge Rummage Sale Saturday

Anderson’s Trunk or Treat was a huge success again. Thank goodness we are able to let our children – young and old – experience a safe and fun Halloween. When I was growing up we didn’t have anything like that. After my dad, Frank Hoffart, closed our grocery store in Dobbin on Halloween night, he would load all us and our friends in the back of his old Ford truck. We would all cram in the bed of the truck – no seat belts back in those days – and he would drive us all over the area. He would come to a house or a group of houses and we would all jump out and go door to door then jump back in. Ahhh, those were the days! Such sweet and fun memories.

Winner number 10 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Oct. 31. The winner of a Bond Arms Rowdy, 45/410 Derringer is Clint Vezurk of College Station. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Nov. 7.

The Anderson Food Pantry, located at 367 Fanthorp St., will be open for business Thursday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon All residents of Grimes County may participate. For more information contact Renee Fredwood, 936-873-5005.

Don’t miss this event. The St. Mary’s gigantic annual fall Rummage Sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on the church grounds, 8227 CR 205 in Plantersville. There is a $5 cash admission charge between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the Early Bird Shoppers. There is no charge to enter for those that come after 9 a.m. There are bargains for everyone gathered from over 1,000 families. You can find good, clean clothing, shoes, handbags, linens, crafts, appliances, kitchenware, knickknacks, Christmas décor, furniture, electronics, toys, sporting goods, books, home décor, collectibles, jewelry, china, crystal, silver and much more. Food and drinks can be purchased at the concession stand. Cash, local checks and credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call the office, 936-894-2223 or visit www.smsj.org.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday, Nov. 6, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

The Grimes County Senior Center is selling raffle tickets for their upcoming annual fundraiser. There are 17 prizes on the ticket and the cost is $5 for a book of six tickets or $1 per ticket. The drawing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 936-873-2818.

Spencer and Ashley James were united in marriage by George Klett at the Deep in the Heart Farms venue near Brenham Thursday evening, Oct. 28. Congratulations to this sweet couple who are making their home in Yarboro Lake near Navasota. Spencer is the son of Michael James and Shelli James and Ashley is the daughter of Dawn Dawson.

Friday Oct. 29, at 5:25 a.m., Bo Russell White was born at St. Joseph’s Health Center in College Station to Tug and Regan White of Anderson. Bo weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20-1/4” long. Proud grandparents are Charlie and Kay-Kay White of College Station and Russell and Michelle Eppright of Austin. Little Bo was welcomed home by his big brother Buc who will turn 2 years old in December. Congratulations to this happy family.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Nov. 4 – Amanda Young, Travis Higginbotham and Joette Jochen; Nov. 5 – Cathy Cleere, Aaron Walkoviak, Evelyn Szymczak, Kathy Wingard and Isaiah Addison; Nov. 6 – Gary Borski and Ellie Alexander; Nov. 7 – Dennis Sechelski and Elizabeth Holtey; Nov. 8 – Jace Kimich, Sawyer Vance, Cynthia Fagan, Linda Lara and Jace Mooney; and Nov. 10 – Kelley Bohnert and Nolan Welsh.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Nov. 5 – Ian and Lyndsie Palmer, 10 years; Nov. 6 – Jim and Debra Andrews, 22 years; Nov. 8 – Brian and Brittney Moreland, 13 years; Nov. 8 – Glenn and Katherine Dornak, 13 years; Nov. 8 – Glen and Lillian Urquhart, 34 years; Nov. 9 – Alan and Shannon Pasket, eight years; and Nov. 10 – Billy and Cherise Toler, nine years.

