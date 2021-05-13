Use caution driving ATV’s

What a weekend! Mine started with baking the cross cake for Bean’s confirmation party. Due to my amateur status of decorating, it takes me all day because I stop and rest in-between the steps. Well, it turned out okay and Bean was pleased so I guess that is all that matters.

We had our first Saturday fundraiser at the VFD. We were a little leery about the attendance because of both the weather and the upcoming MS150 bike riders that were scheduled to be coming through White Hall and making a stop at the station. Well, since the ride was canceled early that morning, we did not have much time to get the word out to our customers who decided early on to make other plans. I want to thank those dedicated customers who did come by for their BBQ sandwiches and to all of the department members who worked.

Mayor Charlie dropped by and brought visitors to the sale. They were driven to the station in a “memo”, per Charlie. Yes, actually it was a limo driven by his dad. This vehicle had the bull horn on the front and all. The owner is Nancy Jane, his mom. I was advised which is my seat, sat in it and I love it.

Later, I met with the “decorating crew” at the community center. Kaleigh did a wonderful job of decorating the hall for confirmation day. Kaleigh is not an official member of the family yet, but she jumps in to work in any capacity that is needed for our crazy, loud family. Jordan did well when he chose her as his girlfriend. Kaleigh is from Iola (Grimes County) and she has chosen Special Education as her career. She will graduate from TAMU this month. Some of the guests on Sunday thought it was amusing that I said it was good that she chose that major because now she can deal with our family!

Ryan Serres and Samantha Pursley were married Saturday night. Congratulations to this couple and I wish them a happy and long marriage.

Sunday was a special day for Bean. He and Connor Daley did a wonderful job at their ceremony. I got tickled because I knew they were nervous; Connor’s knees were knocking, and Bean was swaying. Now these youngsters will embark on the young adult side of their Lutheran religion. Congratulations to each of them.

The Grimes Health Resource Center has openings for the senior meal program. Homebound seniors ages 60 and up may qualify. Do you need reliable transportation? GHRC can help you. Call 936-870-4575.

The Grimes Relay for Life members did a wonderful job displaying the luminaires in honor and in memory of all the people affected by cancer. In a sense, it was beautiful to see all the flickers of lights, but it is sad to see so many names that you know, including family members and your own name. Thank you for all that you do.

Recently, there was an accident in our area involving a buggy, three girls, a dog and a fence. It appears the girls were injured. I did not witness this accident and my information is merely “hearsay,” but I see these vehicles coming up and down my road. Actually, onecame by and that buggy, ATV or whatever these things are called was definitely speeding. Honestly, it was going faster than vehicles driving down this county road. If you are an owner of one of these vehicles and allow a youngster to drive it on the county roads, please teach them to be cautious. Everyone knows that all of our roads are not paved, they may have dropoff ditches, some may have potholes, animals may be wandering along the roads and larger vehicles may not be able to stop. Let’s practice safety on these roads. The fire department is close, fast and we have certified members, but use caution.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

May 18 – Teri Busse, Kodi Burdette, Jodi Rice; May 19 – Nancy McMillan; May 20 – Janis Frenzel. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

May 20 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

May 20 – Grimes VFW Post and Auxiliary meeting, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

May 29 – Buddy Poppy distribution in Navasota.

May 31 – Memorial Day.