Where we are, where we are going

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please consider doing this for yourself, for your family, for your neighbor and for your community.

What have you and your family missed or forgone in the last 18 months? Officially Grimes County has lost the lives of at least 79 people, and about 300 more of our neighbors have been reported as contracting COVID since we last published the column.

The Bedias Civic Club has forgone its monthly potlucks and community programing and so has the Bedias Women’s Club. Something that has been a Bedias mainstay since the 1950’s.

We are looking forward to the Bedias Volunteer Fire Department’s annual October fundraiser, though successful last year, it was much different than we have seen in the past and we greatly anticipate seeing how the event will shine this October.

Bedias area churches have forgone many celebrations and observances over the same time but are now striving to rededicate their strengths to support our community in a more cautious and restrained manner.

Many family celebrations have been foreshortened or put off for safer times. Even weddings and funerals have seen unthinkable changes.

Please offer your support and comfort to your friends and neighbors, and to the wider Bedias community in these challenging times. Please look for ways we can work together in a safer, more responsible manner so these next few months do not look so much like the preceding months and that next year will be our bright and shinning future we have come to hope for and expect.

Mackie shares that the Bedias Library needs a few new volunteers. If you would like to volunteer to help keep the library open and active, give Mackie a call, 936-355-0642. Please go to www.facebook.com/ BediasLibrary.home for more information and updates.

Bedias area organizations are experiencing another COVID setback, please keep an eye out for announcements on the Bedias Civic Center bulletin board and also the bulletin board at the Bedias post office.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHall Road@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/ BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, Bedias WomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www. facebook.com/Bedias CivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/ BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is August/September), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44 @gmail.com. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

Happy birthday to Jon-Alan Silcox, Lewis Gears, Austin Ogg, Ju lie Dean, John Anderson, Connie Lankford and Janet Green. Happy anniversary to Zachary and Sarah Cox. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold the Gerald Brown and Rodney Poe families in your hearts and prayers on their recent passing. Please hold Sandra Woodruff, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).