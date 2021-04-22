White Hall Birthday Bash April 24

Take a drive around White Hall and surrounding areas to see all the beautiful bluebonnets and wild flowers. While mowing the other day, I saw a few yellow Indian Paint Brushes. They are so pretty. If I told Chucky, I would have them in a vase right now. He loves picking flowers in the pasture and giving them to me. That’s just Chucky!

It is exciting to have new members at the WHCVFD and the WHTA (community center). The best part is we get to meet our new neighbors. Most of us know each other since we grew up here, but fortunately we have new people coming into the area. Hopefully, they will enjoy being in our volunteer groups and encourage even more people to join.

For the members of the WHTA, please note we have raffle tickets and meal tickets available at the White Hall Store if you wish to purchase or help sell them. In addition, we will need desserts to accompany the BBQ Chicken meal on April 24. The gates open at 9:30 a.m. if you wish to bring a dessert at that time. The BBQ Chicken plate sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. Customers are invited to stay and eat in the center or take out. We look forward to seeing you. Don’t forget we will have raffle tickets available to purchase that day too. You do not need to be present to win.

We are uncertain how many cars will be available for the car show, but as I understand sometimes drivers just show up to show off their cars. I’m looking forward to seeing Sheriff Sowell in his Jeep again.

Sonshine Sisters only had four players, but it is always fun to take time out to enjoy the company of other residents. We welcome anyone who would like to come. We are still bringing sack lunches for our noon meal.

This is a reminder that the MS150 bike riders will be coming thru White Hall on May 1 and will be utilizing areas around the fire station. While this may be a little congested, the VFD members will do its best to accommodate our customers.

It is great to see my classmates catching up with me and celebrating their 70th birthday. Don Sowell caught up with me this month and Art Courville will catch up, too. If you see him, please wish Art happy birthday.

It saddens me to report that Ray McKown passed away around noon on Thursday. Ray and his family live in Iola, but his parents, Don and Sandra Lazrine, live in White Hall, along with other relatives here. Ray and his wife Wendy have two daughters, Brittany and Emma. Please keep this family in your prayers.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

April 26 – Art Courville, Rachel Hendricks; April 27 - Laura Addicks; April 28 – Mark and Cherie Bauer; April 29 – Charlie McMillan; April 30 – Laura Hertel, Brad Swarts, Charles and Margaret Falco; May 1 – Karl and Doris Collins. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

April 24 – White Hall Community Center Birthday Bash/Car Show.

May 1 – WHCVFD BBQ Sandwiches, at the Station, 11 a.m. till sold out.

May 1 – MS150 Bike Riders.

May 3 – WHCVFD business meeting, 7 a.m. at the Station.

May 20 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

May 20 – Grimes VFW Post and Auxiliary meeting, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 30 – Memorial Day.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.