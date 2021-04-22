Bedias organizations springing back to life

Bedias area organizations are slowly coming back to life, please keep an eye out for announcements on the Bedias Civic Center bulletin board and also the bulletin board at the Bedias post office.

We received a note from Mackie stating the Bedias Women’s Club plans to start having regular meetings again in May. She is hopeful most folks will have had the vaccine that want to take it and that we will be able to fellowship and celebrate again for our regular meetings. The Women’s Club meets the fourth Thursday of the month, at 2 p.m. They plan to have a speaker on plants for their Thursday, May 27, gathering at the Bedias Civic Center and hope to receive some tips about reviving plants that were devastated during the Bedias Blizzard! All the women of our community are invited to join us!

The Bedias newsletter for April/May has been published. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

Mayor Gwen shares that no Bedias Homecoming observance is planned for this year, but perhaps next year will be a go for the quinquennial event.

It is likely many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted in the near term. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

The Bedias Museum and Library expects to remain closed for a while longer due to COVID-19 concerns, but Mackie reminds us that free children’s and adult books continue to be available on the front porch of the library at any time. Want to know more about our wonderful library programs? Please go to the library page, www.facebook. com/BediasLibrary or www. facebook.com/BediasLibrary Home and please considerbecoming a library volunteer and a financial supporter. And please drop by the library annex to see the interesting artworks and exhibits on display.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/Bedias CivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www. facebook.com/BediasCivic Center, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook. com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions. Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is February/March), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackie bobo44@gmail.com.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Happy birthday to Pastor Patty When-Glowski, Phil lip Upchurch, Ben White, Virginia Shanks, MaeDell Younts, Kandace Upchurch, Elizabeth Gray, Karen Shiver, Melissa Willis and Clyde Park. Happy anniversary to Gene and Sandra Stapleton. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold the Mary Wakefield family in your hearts and prayers on her recent passing. Please hold Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.face book.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).