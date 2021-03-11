William Winfree Meachum, often forgotten

William W. Meachum, an early prominent Grimes County settler, is truly a forgotten man. He is not in the all-encompassing Handbook of Texas. There is brief mention of Meachum in the Grimes County Heritage and Progress book. Searching Google turned up nothing about him except for a photo of his small little frame law office on the Portal of Texas website. Today, this small frame office building still stands at the northeast corner across from the Grimes County Courthouse in Anderson nearly a century since Meachum’s death.

The only source of information found on the life of this historic Grimes County individual is Irene Taylor Allen’s book “Saga of Anderson,” published in 1957, that is basically Meachum’s biography found in the Navasota Examiner-Review’s Centennial Edition of July 1, 1954. Checking the Navasota Library for a copy of that biography, the librarians found it in The Examiner’s microfilm files. The biography was written by Mrs. J. H. Allen, that was then married name of Irene Taylor Allen.

Meachum was born in North Carolina April 11, 1844, the son of Winfree G. and Eleanor Smith Meachum. In 1859, the Meachum family that earlier migrated to Arkansas, came to Washington County, Texas locating on farmland. But young William, at age 15, had been left behind with “certain slaves to gather the crop of cotton.” He arrived in Washington County with the slaves at Christmas time, 1859.

Young William attended Soule College at Chappell Hill. In 1861, the Meachum family relocated to Plantersville, Grimes County. William stayed on to graduate as salutatorian of his class on Feb.17, 1862. He enlisted 11 days later as a “private in Company D of the 8th Regiment, Texas

Volunteer Infantry that had been organized by Captain A. D. Storey at Anderson.” After three years of active duty, including the Battle of Mansfield and the Battle of Pleasant Hill, he was discharged on May 30, 1865 in Hempstead as Acting Sergeant Major of the 8th Texas Infantry.

Meachum returned home to Plantersville to find his father dead, and, facing the “farm devastated, his slaves free, his barns empty, money worthless.” He held the Meachum family together, first by teaching at the Markey School of Plantersville and later at the “Anderson Female Institute at Anderson for several years.”

On Sept. 5, 1869, he married Mary Elizabeth McDonald, daughter of General J. G. McDonald of Anderson. He studied law in his father-in-law’s General McDonald’s law office in Anderson. Two years later, in 1871, Meachum received his law license and for the next 50-plus years practiced law in Anderson.

Judge Ben H. Powell of Austin said of Meachum, “Always an outstanding figure in any group because of his physical height and charm, his mental weapons in contests at the bar, his unfailing adherence to the ethics of his profession, Col. Meachum soon commanded a position in Grimes County and adjoining counties, second to none.”

Meachum served the community as school board president, the board of examiners and Superintendent of the Methodist Sunday School in Anderson. He and his talented wife were parents of nine children, many who also earned prominent status to the Meachum family.

Mrs. Meachum died in 1924, followed by Meachum on August 24, 1926. They are both buried in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Anderson.

(Written by Betty Dunn, Two Rivers Heritage Foundation. See www.tworiversheritagefoundation.org for more info and membership).