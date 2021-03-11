Iola VFD fundraiser March 12-13

Well folks we had another cold week but thank goodness not as bad as the week that we had snow and ice. That is a week that hopefully will not come again. I am told it was the worst in 100 years. Hope everyone has repaired their broken pipes and taken care of other things that went wrong.

The two Masonic Lodges held their meeting this week. The Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No. 17 held their meeting Monday, March 1, at their lodge hall in Anderson. There was a good number in attendance. The meeting began with a meal that was enjoyed by all in attendance. Following the meal, a variety of business was discussed and acted upon.

For the first time in months there was a meal served at the Bedias Masonic Lodge No. 651 meeting. Lots of good food including beans, cornbread dessert and more were served and enjoyed by all. The business meeting followed, and a variety of business was discussed and acted upon.

The Iola Volunteer Fire Department will have their annual barbecue cookoff fundraiser Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. On Friday will be the cookoff where many will cook their world-famous meat. Then the following day the public will be served fried catfish with all the trimmings. The fish will be ready around 11 a.m. Hope everyone will be able to attend. Just remember we need to help them, so they can help us in our time of need.

Hope all you good people have had the coronavirus shot that is now avail able in our area. I and others have had the shot and are doing fine. If you have not had the shot, think about getting it soon. Stay healthy and take care.

We have several people in our area pass away. Joe Dymke passed away Friday, Feb. 19. Her funeral was held in the Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Bedias and she was buried in the Cross Cemetery near Iola. She was the wife of Curley Dymke who preceded her in death.

Then there was the death of Norma Russell who passed away Tuesday, March 2. I have no details about her funeral arrangements but will include them in my column next week.

Billy Carter also passed away and his funeral was held at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota Tuesday, March 2. Please keep the family of all those that passed away in your prayers.

Happy birthday this week to: March 8 – Clayton Costello; March 9 – Kelsey Coneley; March 10 – Linda Flynt Lawson, Duane Finn Dane, Jimmy Owens, Justin Trant Shaw, Trice High; March 11 – Chad Biddle, Truman Waybe Thebeau; March 12 – Haley Pointer, Chloe Johnson Butts; March 13 – Allie Rose Johnson, Debbie Barney, Mary Lee Crocker, Rodney Williams. Hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to the following: Ricky and Scotty Hoffman Flores, married March 7, 1998; Clint and Karrie Kennedy, married March 10. Wade and Jennifer Akers House, married March 12, 2011; Dustin and Grace Topping Pederetti, married March 13, 2004. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.