Anderson-Shiro had two teams qualify for State Leadership Development Contests this year and both teams finished in the top 10. There were over 500 entries in both contests. Pictured Left to Right: Haden Sechelski, Abby Ross, Alexia Ngov and Delaney Pavelock. They placed ninth in State Radio Broadcasting. Brooklyn Byars-Cosby placed eighth in State Greenhand Creed Speaking. Courtesy photos