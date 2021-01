Grimes County Veterans of Foreign War Post 4006 in Navasota helped dedicate a permanent memorial at the Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 CR 304 in Navasota Sunday, Jan. 17. The memorial is to honor the sacrifices of all veterans past and present. A POW/MIA table was set up honoring prisoners of war and those still missing in action. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra