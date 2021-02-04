Girl Scouts clean trash in Iola

The pulpit at Evergreen Baptist Church was filled Sunday, Jan. 24 by Deacon Ed Costello as the church pastor was still recovering from his stay in the hospital while suffering from coronavirus and pneumonia. He and his family were present for the service but is recovering slowly. Ed did a wonderful job and the service was enjoyed by all present.

The membership of the Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star No 458 held their monthly meeting at the Pyramid Masonic Lodge No 593 in North Zulch Monday, Jan. 25,

with a fair number in attendance. A good time was enjoyed by all present. The meeting began with a meal and fellowship. A variety of business was discussed and acted upon.

Here is a bit of good news for our area. Mallett’s Barbecue in Iola will be open again for business on Sunday and Monday for part of the day such as lunch. It will be good to have a place to go eat after Sunday service.

A couple weeks ago the Iola Girl Scouts spent several hours picking up garbage in the town of Iola. There was a truck filled with a lot of trash that was disposed of at the Iola Dump Site. Thankfully since it was a community project, there was no charge for their service. Christine Stover, the Mayor of Iola, and other adults assisted with the project. May God bless all of them for this worthy project. The girls were working not only to do a good deed but also to earn an award from Girls Scouts.

Happy birthday this week to: Jan. 31 – Stephen Ruen, Madeline Lavender, Allie Espinoza, Hunter Espinoza; Feb. 1 – Jessica Delgado; Feb. 2 – Colton Gandy, Abigail Flynt Smith; Feb. 3 – Marianna Perez; Feb. 5 – Levi Calhoun, Paula Crenshaw. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.