19 new COVID-19 cases in less than a week

Grimes County continues to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, with 19 new cases confirmed in less than a week raising the total to 42. To date 10 individuals have recovered in Grimes County and one death has been reported.

On Wednesday, May 6, Grimes County Emergency Management released three positive cases. Friday, May 8, was the largest spike in coronavirus so far for Grimes County with 10 new cases released. Saturday, May 9, another four cases were confirmed. One case each on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12 were released.

On Friday, May 8, Grimes County Emergency Management released a new key in their ZIP code map that indicates how many COVID-19 positive cases are at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison facilities in Grimes County.

“Another change that we added particularly with the ZIP code map is we are going to start showing TDCJ numbers separately,” said Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly. “That had to be coordinated through TDCJ and they have given us the green light to be able to report those numbers separately. It is not by unit it’s just how many total cases in the county are from TDCJ.” Sixteen of the positive cases in Grimes County are reported within the TDCJ facilities.

The Examiner received a phone call of a possible case of COVID-19 within one of the nursing homes in Navasota and Lilly was asked if indeed there was a positive case. “I can’t verify or deny that. I can’t give you any more information on that at this time,” stated Lilly.

The Examiner reached out to Golden Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation who confirmed they do not have any COVID-19 positive cases. The Examiner also reached out to Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation and The Examiner is awaiting a call from the regional director.

New Covid-19 patient information by date Wednesday, May 6 – Case 24-26

24) Male in his 50’s, 77868 outside city limits; 25) Male in his 60’s, 77868 outside city limits; 26) Male in his 30’s, 77868 outside city limits.

Friday, May 8 – Cases 27-37

27) Female in her 50’s, 77868; 28) Female in her 50’s, 77861; 29) Female in her 50’s, 77868; 30) Female in her 30’s, 77868; 31) Male in his 50’s, 77868; 32) Male in his 70’s, 77868; 33) Male in his 60’s, 77868; 34) Male in his 40’s, 77868; 35) Male in his 50’s, 77868; 36) Male in his 60’s, 77868;

Saturday, May 9 – Cases 37-40

37) Male in his 60’s, 77868; 38-40) TDCJ Male Offenders (no other information released).

Monday, May 11 – Case 41

41) Male in his 60’s, 77363.

Tuesday, May 12 – Case 42

42) Female in her 30’s, 77868.

The Examiner aims to provide the latest, most accurate COVID-19 information to its readers. Follow the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com for all COVID-19 updates within the county.