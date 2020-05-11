Another COVID-19 case reported

Grimes County Emergency Management issued the release of another COVID-19 positive case, raising the total to 41.

According to the press release issued Monday May 11, the patient is a male in his 60’s who resides in the 77363 ZIP code. It is unknown if he has been hospitalized.

Grimes County reported 10 new positive cases Friday, May 8 and four more Saturday, May 9. Currently five patients have been reported as recovered and one death has been reported.

For the latest COVID-19 updates within Grimes County visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Official Press Release from GC Emergency Management

May 11, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

41st Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 41st case of COVID-19 in Grimes County. Grimes County now has a total of 35 active cases, 5 reported recoveries, and 1 death as of Monday May 11, 2020.

The patient is a male in his 60’s whose hospitalization is unknown and resides in the 77363 zip code. The patient’s exposure is unknown.

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.