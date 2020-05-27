County COVID-19 cases nearing 100

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise with the number reaching 99 total cases.

On Wednesday. May 20, Grimes County Emergency Management released 24 new cases. All 24 of the cases are reported to be male offenders from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities within Grimes County.

Another two cases were released Thursday, May 21. The first patient is a male in his 60’s whose hospitalization is unknown and whose exposure is not travel related. The second patient is a male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized and whose exposure is unknown. Both patients reside in the 77868 ZIP code within Navasota city limits.

Friday, May 22, three more cases were confirmed. The first patient is a female in her 20’s who is hospitalized and whose exposure is unknown. The second patient is a female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized and whose exposure is unknown. Both patients reside in the 77831 ZIP code. The third patient is a male in his teens who is hospitalized, and exposure is unknown. The patient resides in the 77868 ZIP code within Navasota city limits.

The final five cases were released Saturday, May 23. All five cases are reported to be TDCJ male offenders at local

TDCJ facilities. Grimes County Emergency Management reports 66 positive COVID-19 cases at TDCJ facilities. TDCJ who has its own public health authority is reporting 122 offender positive cases including two deaths and seven positive employee cases at the Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota. See related article “Wallace Pack reporting 129 COVID-19 cases” on page one.

Grimes County has 13 confirmed recoveries and one reported death.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County view the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.