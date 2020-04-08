DSHS reports six COVID-19 cases in Grimes County

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County.

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly spoke with The Examiner and stated the reported number listed on the Texas Department of State Health Services website was brought to his attention, but he hasn’t been notified of an increase in cases since he reported the fourth-confirmed case Monday, April 6.

“What happens is they send me notices of confirmed cases first, then they update it (DSHS website),” stated Lilly. “I know in some other counties they have reported numbers in error, so I’m trying to get to the bottom of that.”

Right now, Lilly said he is trying to follow up with DSHS about the reported number and will provide an update as it becomes available.