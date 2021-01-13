Grimes County mourns Jim-Bob Trant

Grimes County is grieving the loss of Jim-Bob Trant, who passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12. Trant was elected in November to serve as Grimes County Treasurer.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III stated Trant was hospitalized and died at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, but further details of his death are unknown at this time.

Trant’s mother, Janice Trant, served as Grimes County Treasurer until she passed away Aug. 7, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 complications. Jim-Bob Trant was unanimously appointed by Grimes County Commissioners Aug. 26, to fill the 2-year unexpired term set to end Dec. 31, 2020. He took the official oath of office Aug. 27.

Jim-Bob Trant was the Republican party nomination in the Nov. 3 General Election and defeated Democrat Tara Gamble.

The Examiner will publish a follow-up article in the Jan. 20 edition.