Grimes County reports three new COVID-19 cases

Grimes County Emergency Management released three new COVID-19 cases in Grimes County Wednesday, May 6, raising the total to 26.

All three of the new cases released are males residing in the 77868 ZIP code outside the Navasota city limits. Case 24 is a male in his 50’s, case 25 is a male in his 60’s and case 26 is a male in his 30’s.

According to Grimes County Emergency Management, it is uncertain if the first two males are hospitalized. The third patient has not been hospitalized.

Grimes County still has five confirmed COVID-19 recoveries.

Official Press Release from GC Emergency Management

May 6, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

24th, 25th, and 26th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 24th, 25th, and 26th cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County. Grimes County now has a total of 21 active cases as of Wednesday May 6, 2020.

The first patient is a male in his 50’s who’s hospitalization is unknown and resides in the 77868 zip code, outside of Navasota city limits. The second patient is a male in his 60’s who’s hospitalization is unknown and resides in the 77868 zip code, outside of Navasota city limits. The third patient is a male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized and resides in the 77868 zip code, outside of Navasota city limits.

Grimes County currently has 5 reported recovered cases of COVID-19.

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.