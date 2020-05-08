County sees largest COVID-19 spike

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly is confirming Grimes County’s greatest spike in COVID-19 positive cases reported in a single day.

According to Lilly Grimes County has 10 new positive cases to report Friday, May 8. Details of those cases have yet to be released but Lilly stated an official press release will be sent out soon.

Information Lilly could confirm is Navasota now has three confirmed cases within the city limits. The Examiner received a phone call of a possible case of COVID-19 within one of the nursing homes in Navasota and Lilly was asked if indeed there was a positive case. “I can’t verify or deny that. I can’t give you any more information on that at this time,” stated Lilly.

Lilly said in the new press release that will be issued later today, more information will be released including numbers of positive cases at the prisons. “Another change that we’re about to do particularly with the ZIP code map, we are going to start showing TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) numbers separately,” said Lilly. “That had to be coordinated through TDCJ and they have given us the green light to be able to report those numbers separately. It is not by unit it’s just how many total cases in the county are from TDCJ.”

Currently Lilly said TDCJ cases are included in the 77868 ZIP code and this will allow TDCJ cases to have their own category.

The Examiner aims to provide the latest, most accurate COVID-19 information to its readers. Follow the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com for all COVID-19 updates within the county.