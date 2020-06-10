Grimes County returning to “normal”

A sense of “normalcy” appears to be returning to Grimes County with many activities resuming and COVID-19 numbers remaining at bay.

Take a look around the county and you will notice activities that were forced to be placed on hold are beginning to emerge from COVID-19 hibernation. The Grimes County Fair had a revised schedule with safety measure in place but went on without incident. The UIL allowed students to begin summer workouts Monday, June 8, Grimes County Little League is beginning play June 15, the Sounds of Summer Concert series in Navasota begins Friday, June 26, Classics at the Courthouse car show is being held Sunday, June 21 and the Navasota Freedom Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 4.

Meetings have also resumed for many community organizations and municipalities. Navasota City Council allowed the public to attend the city council meeting in person for the first time Monday, June 8, since the pandemic began.

Grimes County Emergency management ceased daily COVID-19 updates last week and began weekly updates with the first released Monday, June 8. In the release Grimes County reports 241 cases with 220 of those active. A total of 16 recoveries have been reported. Currently 598 coronavirus tests have been administered.

Included in the Grimes County case count are Texas Department of Criminal Justice TDCJ numbers.

TDCJ reported numbers

TDCJ has its own medical district and provides their own updates. These numbers were reported by TDCJ on their website Tuesday, June 9.

Wallace Pack Unit – Currently the Pack Unit has 195 total offender cases with 55 of those cases active and 140 offenders have recovered. Three offender deaths with COVID-19 symptoms as a contributing factor have been reported but final autopsy results have not been released.

TDCJ also reports 55 active employee positive tests and four employees who recovered from the virus. Pack has 766 offenders on medical restriction and 91 in medical isolation.

O.L. Luther Unit – The Luther Unit has only reported one case of COVID-19. The positive case is an employee. No offenders have tested positive at the facility. Currently 51 offenders are in medical restriction and two are in medical isolation.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County view the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.