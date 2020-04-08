Navasota offering utility assistance

The City of Navasota is offering citizen’s some help on their utilities during the COVID-19 crisis. City Manager Brad Stafford says that you can call City Hall and they will help you from there.

“You can call the city and talk to Julie Harper or Rita Pullin and talk to them about a payment plan to help you through this difficult time,” Stafford said. “But also, to kind of help you from getting too far behind, we want to work out a plan for you that is agreeable to you and the city, that helps you out and gets you through this tough time.”

Navasota closed City Hall Thursday, April 2, to the public. Payments and utility bills may be paid online at www.navasotatx. gov or by utilizing the payment kiosk at City Hall. Customers are encouraged to utilize online payment options to minimize contact with others during this public health emergency.

For more information or any questions, you can contact city hall, 936-825-6475.