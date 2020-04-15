Seven COVID-19 cases in Grimes County

Senior news reporter

Grimes County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, and now that number has reached seven, with two possibly being community spread. On April 8, Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly confirmed case five is a male in his 60’s and was

currently hospitalized at the time of the release. “This individual’s exposure was not travel related, so it is believed to be community spread,” stated Lilly. This is believed to be the first case that is a result of community spread within the County. Monday, April 13, Lilly reported two more cases of COVID-19 within the county with the seventh being another presumed case of community spread. Case No 6 is a

male in his 60’s who contracted the virus while traveling outside the county and Case No 7 is a female in her 20’s and is not travel related. Lilly said the first three residents to contract COVID-19 have made a full recovery. The first two were a male in his 60’s and a female living in the same home who both travelled outside the county. Those cases were reported March 18 and March 21. The third case was a male in his 60’s who trav

elled outside the state and was reported March 30. Currently Grimes County has four active cases of COVID-19.

CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital

CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital is a hospital located in Navasota that serves Grimes County. The hospital has 25 beds.

Erin Marietta, the Director of Rural Operations at CHI St. Jo

seph Health Grimes Hospital stated testing is available locally but patients will be screened based on guidelines by CDC to determine if a COVID-19 test is necessary. Marietta said if someone is concerned they may have COVID-19 they should contact a doctor. “Our recommendation is for patients to contact their primary care physician if they are having any

COVID-19 symptoms that are not life-threatening to receive guidance. If a patient is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, they should contact the emergency room prior to arrival or contact 911 and mention the COVID-19 symptoms. Marietta says treatment is available for COVID-19 patients locally and ventilators are available. “If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, the CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital medical staff will place the patient in the appropriate level of care based on their symptoms and medical needs,” said Marietta. “If a patient requires critical care, they will be transferred to a larger facility for medical management. Ventilators are available

in the Grimes Emergency Room and on all EMS transport vehicles.”

Along with other facilities across the country, Marietta stated Grimes Hospital is taking extensive measures to protect all patients and staff from COVID-19 exposure.

Precautions include:

• Made alterations to the patient visitor policy to reduce possible exposure to patients.

• Screening and temperature checks on all staff members and contractors at point of entry.

• All staff are wearing surgical masks in the facilities at all times.

• Screening all patients who enter into the emergency room to identify COVID-19 symptoms.

• Outside screening and treatment during peak hours to reduce possible exposure.

• Utilization of isolation rooms and PPE to protect patients.

• Maintaining high-level disinfecting at all times.

Marietta also stated, “Should there be a positive case of COVID-19 at the Grimes Hospital, ER or inpatient facility, hospital staff work with our regional leadership at CHI St. Joseph Health and report all cases to our health department and DSHS.” She added, “Information is distributed from DSHS to county officials to protect patient privacy rights.”

COVID-19 Updates

