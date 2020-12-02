Aaron Watson is coming to town

Aaron Watson is headlining the 2020 Anderson Holiday Fest Saturday, Dec. 5 in historic downtown Anderson.

Watson will headline a stage full of talent including Jason Cassidy, Rick Trevino, Honeybrowne as well as Heather Rayleen, After 11, Anderson Baptist Band and Josh Langston.

The event also features food trucks, a kid’s corral, vendors, bounce houses, face painting, hot coco and of course Santa Claus.

Aaron Watson Interview

For over 20 years, Aaron Watson has been a staple of the Texas Country Music scene. Influenced by classic artists such as George Jones, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, Aaron keeps the country in country music and is sure to be a hit at this year’s show.

Watson is thankful that events such as Anderson Holiday Fest are continuing. “I think we canceled about 100 shows and I stayed home and did what I was told like a good boy for four or five months and didn’t play any shows,” explained Watson. “So now that I have the opportunity to play shows it is such a blessing.”

Recently Watson said he’s hearing news now that the government and officials at all levels are saying people probably shouldn’t gather together or be with families over the holidays. “There is nothing more important than family,” stated Watson. “I’m glad that there are some places putting together events. It’s about being responsible and always has been even before COVID.”

Watson said they have had to make changes to his show to comply with CDC guidelines, the biggest of which is eliminating the meet and greet. “For all these years, after every show, I would go down to the merchandise table and people would line up and for an hour or two I would take pictures, sign autographs and just visit with the people who are supporting my career and letting them know how much I appreciate them.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is Watson’s show on stage. “I’m still up there giving it all I’ve got. And when some ole boy reaches his hand out and wants to shake my hand – I’m going to shake his hand. I haven’t left anybody hanging. I just don’t have the heart for it.” He said he has hand sanitizer that he uses when he needs to.

Watson said he excited about playing at family-friendly events. “We’re going to have a ton of fun. These kinds of shows are my favorite kind of shows I have kids and anytime I can go out with the family, get the kids out of the house, have some fun and feel like life is getting back to normal it is important.”

This event is the perfect for making memories. “We’re just encouraging everybody to come out and have fun,” said Watson. “I want to be just the background music to these families making some good holiday memories.”

Similar to most 2020 has been a challenge for Watson but he focuses on the positives. “Life is full of ups and downs and I think there are so many positives that have come out of 2020 for me personally. This was an involuntary vacation for me and I wouldn’t normally have taken that time off, but I was forced to take that time off. But you know I had the best time of my life with my kids. We planted a garden, went fishing all the time, lots of sunset jeep rides. When you are forced to focus on the family it makes you realize what you have been missing out on.”

He said he hopes once COVID-19 is a thing of the past people remember to take time away from the distractions of life and focus on family because life is very short. “We need to make the most of every day loving on our loved ones.”

While away from live shows Watson spent a lot of time writing new songs. He said a month before the pandemic hit he produced 10 songs and during the break he was able to finish adding vocals and finishing touches to those songs. “That record is going to come out in January and three days later I am going back in the studio and starting another album.”

Watson has written hundreds of songs, so it is hard for him to pick a favorite. He said usually his favorite song is the most recent song that he has written because that is the one that has all his “cuddle time” receiving all his love and attention. Songs that his audience connects with are also songs Watson said he enjoys.

One of the songs Watson is surprised by is “Out of Style.” “Our biggest hit on mainstream radio is Out of Style and honestly I didn’t think that song was a hit. For me it was just a good, light-hearted, up-tempo song.

Watson said he doesn’t get tired of playing particular songs or watching people enjoy his music.

Tickets to Anderson Holiday Fest are available online, www.andersonfest.com. They will also be available at the gate the day of the event. The event runs from 3 p.m. till 10 p.m.