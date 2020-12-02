Navasota is a great place to spend time with friends and family during the holidays. Every holiday season the city of Navasota hosts a Home for the Holidays celebration in downtown Navasota. This year the event is Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 10 a.m.

Whether you are in town looking for a great family-friendly event, a former resident returning home to visit or someone from out of town looking for a ‘Hallmark’ setting to celebrate Christmas – Home for the Holidays is perfect for everyone.

The highlight each year is the annual lighted community Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. Staging for the parade is at the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive. The parade will travel west down historic Washington Avenue. Parade entry forms can be found at https://www.navasotatx.gov/tourism/events/5231. Deadline to register to be in the parade is Dec. 7.

Immediately following the parade there will be a tree lighting ceremony at Navasota City Hall featuring the Navasota High School Choir.

Throughout the day there will be Christmas music, a children’s storybook walk, free hot chocolate and cookies and live music from the Texas 105 Band who will perform from 3-5 p.m. Many local businesses are also offering various shopping specials. You are sure to find the perfect gift.

More details including where to shop, where to eat, where to stay and other holiday events can be found at www.navasotahomefortheholidays.com.

For more information contact Madison Brooks, mbrooks@navasotatx.gov or call 936-825-6475.