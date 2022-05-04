Bouncing balls for a cause

IOLA – Students took a trip back in time to enjoy a classic childhood game and fundraise for a great cause during the inaugural Iola High School Jacks Tournament Monday, April 25.

The event, organized by the Iola High School Yearbook Committee, raised $1,600 for Voices for Children Brazos Valley. Teams of three raised money as part of their entry into the tournament. Each team had 10 minutes to reach as many levels as possible before time expired. The juniors completed level 10 and worked back down earning first place.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and yearbook staff know Voices for Children makes a difference in children’s lives. Voices for Children Board Member, Katie Compian, spoke to the students about the organization. “The mission of Voices for Children is to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home,” she said.

Voices for Children Brazos Valley – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is an organization of volunteer advocates who stand up on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect because they want them to have a brighter, more hopeful future than their past. Voices for Children serves Grimes, Brazos, Burleson, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, and Madison Counties.

Last year 44 children in Grimes County were served and 597 children through out the region. This year 24 children in Grimes County are receiving service so far and 408 throughout the region. Compian challenged students to be aware of children who may be experiencing some type of abuse and report any abuse to authorities.