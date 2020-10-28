GCSO hosting blood drive

Don’t be a vampire this Halloween, give blood instead of feasting on it. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive Friday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. till 5:30 p.m. at the Lion’s Club Building, 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota.

Free COVID-19 anti-body testing will be available for all successful donations. The test is authorized by the FDA only for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARS-Co V-2 and is not intended for diagnosis of COVID-19.

To sign up online visit https://tinyurl.com/y2pe26bk, and be sure to enter sponsor code GCSO. For more information contact Blake Baldobino, 936-873-2151.