Commissioners review Strategic Plan

Grimes County commissioners held a workshop Wednesday, Oct. 21, to review, assign or reassign the remaining projects in the Grimes County Strategic Plan adopted in 2015 during County Judge Ben Leman’s tenure.

Commissioners have reviewed the plan several times since, moving items from in-progress to completed, being reviewed annually, or falling under a state authority such as Tx-DOT.

County Judge Joe Fauth said, “I show that we have completed 33 of the 67 items. Of the remaining items that are open, 13 are in-progress, 11 have been deemed as something we will conduct an annual review on, and six are allocated to the State.”

He also advised that $5,000 of the 2020-2021 budget is earmarked for strategic plan projects and if not used will be transferred to the General Fund.

Commissioner David Dobyanski pointed out that the plan created by the Center for Rural Studies at Sam Houston State University called for county officials to go back to the community, present the accomplishments and request recommendations again.

Dobyanski said, “The Strategic plan is a continuing process of things that come up and have to be addressed year after year. That’s something that I think is overdue. It’s been five years.”

During the course of the one-hour and 15-minute workshop, commissioners adjusted the following items:

•From in-progress to completed - Lowering property taxes for those over age 65.

•Completion term shortened, extended, or assigned - County animal shelter, Digitalization of county records, and Health inspection of food service.

•From in-progress to annual review – Fire code enforcement, Reinvestigating grant writing option, and Citizen trade school for professions which was consolidated with Better connection between high schools and technical schools and reassigned to Commissioners Phillip Cox and Barbara Walker.

•The responsibility for 11 additional items was assigned or reassigned and Widening FM 1774 from Todd Mission to Plantersville, a state responsibility, was removed from the list.

•Pct. 1 commissioner Chad Mallett was absent and would be requested to provide a 90-day update on the Water treatment plant item.

The workshop in its entirety is available for viewing at www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/CCVideos. The Grimes County Strategic Plan is available at www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Strategic Plan.