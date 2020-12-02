Iola High School hosting blood drive

IOLA – We are in the season of giving and there is no greater feeling than giving the gift of life. Iola High School is hosting a blood drive conducted by Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. in the Annex Room 30.

Free COVID-19 antibody testing is available for all successful blood donors. The anti-body test is authorized by the FDA only for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARs-Co V-2 and is not intended for diagnosis of COVID-19.

To sign up to donate blood online visit https://tinyurl.com/y4xbd2py. Enter sponsor code R600. For more information contact Stephanie Padgett vis email, spadgett@iolaisd.net.

With the challenges in 2020, donations are needed now more than ever. Commit for life.