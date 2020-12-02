Murphy takes the reins as county auditor

On Oct. 1, Navasota native and longtime county employee, Jessi Murphy, was sworn in as the Grimes County Auditor. Murphy’s appointment by the 506th Judicial District Court follows the retirement of former auditor, Mary Nichols.

Murphy attended Navasota High School and obtained her degree in Business Administration from Sam Houston State University. She has served Grimes County as the Assistant Auditor for the past 11 years during the tenure of former auditors Buck LaQuey and Nichols.

Murphy said, “One of the main jobs of the County Auditor is to maintain the integrity of all financial operations for the county, and I am deeply honored by this significant opportunity to serve Grimes County.”

Murphy and husband Craig have four children, Zach, Landen, Kaden, and Addison.