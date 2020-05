The Iola Bulldog seniors lined the street outside of Bulldog Stadium dressed in their cap and gowns and witnessed a parade put on by the school and community to honor their achievements. Seniors have been secluded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, May 22, they stood “socially distanced” according to CDC guidelines but strongly together as the community offered a gesture of support to what they have and will face in the future. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra