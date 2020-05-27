Motorcyclist killed in Richards

A motorcyclist who veered into the opposite lane lost her life Sunday, May 17, after being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

According to Department of Public Safety Sargent Jimmy Morgan at approximately 3 p.m., Metisha Mayton, age 52, from Conroe was traveling westbound on Farm to Market Road 149, 1.9 miles from Anderson.

Morgan said Mayton was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle and as she approached a curve drifted across the center stripe into the oncoming lane. Mayton, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was struck by a 2015 Toyota Avalon driven by Gary Chinnis, age 67, of Richards.

Mayton was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Lester Underwood. Chinnis and his passenger, Sharon Chinnis, age 65 of Richards were not injured.