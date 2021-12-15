Richards VFD hosting annual parade

RICHARDS – Join Richards Volunteer Fire Department for the annual Christmas Parade and BBQ lunch Saturday, Dec. 18.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. till 3:30 p.m. Lunch will include your choice of a barbecue brisket or sausage sandwich or sausage on a stick, chips and tea. Sandwiches are $6 each or two for $10. Sausage on a stick is $3.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Those wishing to participate are urged to line up at Richards ISD beginning at 1 p.m. The fire department is encouraging everyone to decorate their cars, trucks, trailers etc. The parade will begin at the school and go down Main Street (FM 149).