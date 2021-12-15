Grimes County showcasing new facility

ANDERSON – The Grimes County Justice and Business Center will open to the public in 2022, and to commemorate the occasion a ribbon cutting will take place Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m.

Grimes County’s new facility located at 270 FM 149 in Anderson will be a central location that will better serve the community. A short ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with tours of the facility open to the public for viewing until 1 p.m.

There are still a few finishing touches that need to be made throughout the facility, but Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth said he is excited for the community to see the new facility.