Rattlers victorious in instant classic

HEWITT - Like two prize fighters going toe-to-toe, the Navasota Rattlers and Lindale Eagles battled for four quarters in an instant classic at Midway ISD’s Panthers Stadium, Nov. 22. The Rattlers were victorious, 56-45.

Navasota capitalized on a blocked punt from Jarrad Isaiah to take a seven point lead into halftime. Sophomore Jace Jablonski connected with Cameron Ross for a 37-yard touchdown with 27 seconds remaining before halftime for a 28-21 lead.

The Rattlers extended their lead near the midway point of the third quarter on a 76-yard pass from Jablonski to Da’Quann Pratt.

Lindale answered with consecutive scores, the first a 6-yard run by Caleb Hart. The second followed a Rattler fumble at their own 18-yard line. Lindale fumbled the ball into the end zone and fell on it for a touchdown.

The third quarter ended, 35-35, with Lindale driving at the Rattler 12-yard line.

Lindale took the lead on a 1-yard run by Hart.

Navasota evened the score on another long pass connection from Jablonski to Pratt, this one for 78 yards. Giovanni Perez remained perfect on the extra point.

The Eagles took a late lead with 3:03 remaining on a 32-yard field goal, 45-42.

Jablonski took a hit on a second down play that left him lying on the turf. He was sidelined for a play then hobbled back to the huddle facing a fourth-and-15.

Jablonski used his legs to buy time before connecting with Cameron Burrell to keep the drive and the season alive. Jablonski later connected with Cameron Ross for a big game.

Jablonski willed his way into the end zone from 34-yards breaking multiple tackles along the way. Rattlers took a 49-45 lead with 1:31 remaining.

Navasota extended their lead after forcing a turnover on downs. Burrell used a big push by the offensive line to cross the goal line for a 10-yard touchdown with 48 seconds remaining.

An interception on the ensuing drive sealed the game, 56-45.

Read the full recap in the Nov. 27 edition of The Examiner.

4A Division 1 Regional Semi-final playoff game information:

Kilgore vs. Navasota

Community National Bank and Trust Stadium in Corsicana, TX

Friday, November 29, at 2:00 p.m.

*Air horns or mechanical noise makers are not allowed in the stadium.

Tickets will go live as soon as possible.

Presale $7 closes at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday November 28. Tickets will be $10 after that time.

Ticket link: https://athletics.cisd.org/home-team-tickets