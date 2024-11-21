Recount for Anderson–Shiro CISD $60 million bond will be held Friday

ANDERSON — Votes for the Anderson–Shiro CISD $60 million bond election will be tallied again after a Political Action Committee filed a petition for a recount.

ASCISD voters narrowly approved the bond by six votes, 1,307 to 1,301. The PAC had until Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. to file the petition and pay a deposit to conduct the recount.

Anderson–Shiro Superintendent, Dr. Sarah Borowicz, said the recount will be conducted Friday, Nov. 22, beginning at 10 a.m.

The district approved the recommendation of the bond committee earlier this to host the Nov. 5 bond election. ASCISD bond committee members want to utilize the bond proceeds to accommodate the growth within the district.

If the bond election results are confirmed, Anderson–Shiro plans to build a new elementary school, renovate the existing elementary campus into a junior high campus and construct a new driveway to ease traffic on Texas 149.

Follow the Navasota Examiner online, www.navasotaexaminer.com for updates on the recount.