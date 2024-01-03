‘All Shook Up’ for veterans

ANDERSON – McClusky American Legion Post 640 is hosting their annual Elvis Tribute Fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1962 TX-90 in Anderson, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A tribute to Elvis will be provided by Terry Price. The Southern Songbirds will open the event. Tickets ...

