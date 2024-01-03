Elks hosting Sweetheart events

Navasota Elks Lodge 2888 are hosting a series of sweetheart events from January to March including karaoke and dancing at Grimes County VFW Post 4006, 1575 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The sweetheart event will be held Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and March 1, beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to ...

