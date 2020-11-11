Special to The Examiner

Navasota Police Department’s invites the public to join in on Operation Blue Santa 2020.

Operation Blue Santa will focus on fulfilling wish lists to less fortunate children in Navasota, who are in need and for a variety of reasons, will most likely not receive any toys during the Christmas season.

Business donors and personal donations will be needed to help continue this project successfully. With your participation, this program should make at least 50 children in Navasota have a special Christmas this year.

OBS will accept names of 15 or more students from the three elementary schools in Navasota ISD through recommendations from the counselors and/or teachers. They hope to extend this program with older students in the future - depending on the generosity of our community

The goal this year is to spend at least $100 for each child. The child will fill out a personalized wish list. A committee will review the lists to determine which items are needed to be bought. Police officers (and/or designees) will purchase the necessary items. These purchases will be secured in a special location until Wednesday, December 23 when the gifts will be distributed.

The families will be invited to come to the Navasota Center at a designated time so that NPD's Blue Santa will be able to distribute the individual gifts. Photos may be taken at this time. Community leaders are invited to attend this special occasion also.

A wish list will be given to each child, along with a letter to the parents explaining the program. Children will be asked to share their personal wishes, along with their clothing sizes. If unable to attend pick up on December 23, please contact NPD to make other arrangements.

If you would be interested in participating in Operation Blue Santa either by donation, volunteering time for shopping, organizing, wrapping, etc. please contact Lt. Mike Mize at mmize@navasotatx.gov or at 936-825-6410.

Gift levels:

Sleigh Level - $50

Reindeer Level - $75

Elf Level - $100

North Pole Star - $250

Santa’s Helper - $500

Christmas Angel - $1,500