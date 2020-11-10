Dear Community,

If you are one of those living in fear because of something you have seen on the news recently, here's some advice: go meet your neighbor, shake their hand, hug their neck, love them. Don't ask about or focus on their opinions of what you've seen on the news. Ask them how their family is, talk about something beautiful you've seen recently, talk about something positive you know they will enjoy knowing.

If every single person was able to do this all would be better in this world. Share your smile. Share joy. Share kindness. Don't let anything you see in the news be the reason you have hate in your heart."

Go love your neighbor.

Sincerely,

Pattie Pederson

Navasota