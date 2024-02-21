4-day week to be decided another day

ANDERSON — Anderson- Shiro CISD Board of Trustees discussed a four-day week for the district, but the decision will be decided another day. A survey was conducted and posted on the district’s website prior to this meeting. Survey participants included 274 parents, 104 staff, 176 students and 83 community members. Most ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!